Protests were held across Europe on Sunday to show support for Israel and to demand that the Islamist Hamas terror organisation release the hostages taken during the brutal October 7th terror attacks.

Rallies in support of Israel were held in Berlin, Geneva, and London on Sunday, as demonstrators mourned the murder of over 1,400 people in Israel and the estimated 200 taken hostage by Hamas terrorists.

In Central London, demonstrators chanted “Bring them home” while holding placards reading “Release the hostages”.

Government minister Michael Gove attended the rally, saying that “Britain stands with Israel”.

“There are no words to describe the suffering of families who have seen their relatives butchered in front of them and relatives who live in hope that those who were living peacefully in their homes just two weeks ago and are now in a Hamas dungeon should be freed,” Gove said per the PA News agency.

“No words can sum up the evil of those responsible for these acts. But words matter and promises matter and the world made a promise 75 years ago, never again.

“And what did we see a fortnight ago? The biggest most horrific slaughter of Jewish people since the Holocaust, carried out by terrorists, an act of evil, unparalleled evil and barbarism. We must stand together against it. We must stand for life. We must bring the hostages home.

He added: “The IDF are there to protect civilians. Hamas exist to slaughter civilians.”

Meanwhile, around ten thousand people also rallied in Berlin outside the Brandenburg Gate, with many holding pictures of those taken hostage by Hamas, which reportedly included some German citizens.

The rally in Berlin came as German leaders, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, condemned the rise in antisemitic crimes across Germany where Jewish institutions have been vandalised and the homes of some Jews have been branded with the Star of David as was once done during Nazi Germany.

Addressing the crowd in Berlin, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said: “It is unbearable that Jews are living in fear again today – in our country of all places,”

“Every single attack on Jews, on Jewish institutions is a disgrace for Germany. Every single attack fills me with shame and anger.”

The Voice for Freedom Coalition, which is comprised of pro-Israel Christian groups from around the world, also protested outside the offices of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. The rally was attended by at least three family members of people taken hostage by Hamas.

The aunt of Romi Gonen, who was taken hostage from the Hamas massacre at a music festival near Re’im, Michal Dorsett said: “It’s Israel now, but it’s Europe later, we should not forget that. We’ve seen it time and time again throughout history and it’s unfolding in front of our eyes and it’s our responsibility to stop it.”