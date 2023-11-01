Hamas Terrorist Attack Ignites Open Hatred of Jews Around the World

Hamas terrorists kicked the lid off hell and invaded Israel on October 7 in a barbaric attack that included mass rape, murder, torture, and kidnappings. Ever since from the streets of Berlin, Paris, Rome and on to the very heart of London, New York’s Times Square, and the steps of the Sydney Opera House, there has been a dramatic surge in anti-Jewish hatred.

The Hamas attacks, a pogrom in everything from name to historical definition, have left Jewish people reeling from a multitude of threats.

Here are just a few of the recent examples of Jews being publicly vilified and in some cases attacked simply for their faith and belief Israel has every right to exist.

Germany

Segments of the Jewish population in Berlin are being forced to consider a question many once thought unthinkable in the wake of the atrocities committed by Adolf Hitler and his Nazi followers and the subsequent promises of “never again” — is it time to leave Germany?

Spiegel International reports testimonies from a host of Jews in the national capital are worried about their futures and those of their families as a rising tide of antisemitism is seen once more to cast a shadow across the city.

In recent days assailants hurled two molotov cocktails at a synagogue in central Berlin and the Star of David was found daubed on the facades of several buildings where Jews live in Berlin.

The attacks have come even as German citizen Shani Louk has been confirmed as a victim of the horrific Hamas attack.

Antisemitic acts have increased sharply in the country amid the latest turmoil in the Middle East, the Federal Association of Research and Information Centres on Anti-Semitism (RIAS) confirmed to AFP.

France

As Breitbart News reported, Stars of David were spray painted on homes in Paris on Tuesday night in what political leaders called a chilling evocation of “the 1930s.”

Some 60 Stars of David were left stenciled on walls in the 14th arrondissement of the French capital as the nation as a whole deals with a rise in antisemitic incidents.

The move recalled the same markings being delivered on Jewish-owned businesses in Berlin which were marked with the Star of David during the rise to power of Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party.

Since the terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel, leading to a war in Gaza, the French Interior Ministry reported nearly 800 anti-Semitic incidents in France.

On Sunday, the French Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti, reported more than 400 arrests for “anti-Semitic acts.”

Australia

Hamas supporters chanted “Gas the Jews” in front of the world-famous Sydney Opera House in the days after the Hamas attack, as recorded in a video shared by the Australian Jewish Association.

The October 9 crowd of several hundred people, mostly immigrant Muslims, also chanted, “Allahu Akbar” (“Allah is Supreme!”) and “Fuck the Jews,” as a line of police passively watched on.

The event was held to celebrate Hamas’ massacre of Jews and its simultaneous attacks on Israeli security forces.

UNCUT VERSION – SHOCKING "Gas the Jews' on the steps of the Sydney Opera House pic.twitter.com/kLv9QMex65 — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) October 9, 2023

The protesters waved their home country flags, including the flags of Turkey and Lebanon. Some waved the flag adopted by people who identify as Palestinians.

The Australian government warned Jewish people to stay away from the pro-Hamas celebrations.

United Kingdom

Members of the Jewish community in London have been forced to lift security at synagogues, schools, and other community buildings in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attack.

The reason for the increased protection is simple; a corresponding rise in antisemitism rates reported across the UK capital, as Breitbart News reported.

There has been a 1,350 percent jump in hate crimes against Jewish people as the Middle East crisis goes on, the Metropolitan police have said, with no arrests so far in nine out of ten alleged offences.

Women Tear Down Posters of Israeli Kidnapping Victims in North London

AFP reports in the period since in London alone, where there have been several large-scale protests in support of Palestinians in Gaza, the Met said it had recorded 408 anti-Semitic offences between October 1 and 27.

That compares to just 28 in the same period last year, the force said on Friday, with several Jewish schools in London forced to shut temporarily.

Russia

The most chilling antisemitic incident globally was the storming of an airport in Russia’s Dagestan region on Sunday by an enraged crowd looking for Jews to attack after a flight arrived from Tel Aviv, as Breitbart News reported.

Rabbi Alexander Boroda, president of Russia’s Federation of Jewish Communities, said in response anti-Israeli sentiment had morphed into open aggression towards Russian Jews.

In #Dagestan, a crowd stormed the building of Makhachkala airport in search of Jews from a flight from Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/TaBvakBKIE — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 29, 2023

Shneor Segal, the chief Ashkenazi rabbi of Azerbaijan, said the incident showed “antisemites will use any excuse – the current Middle East crisis being just the latest – to terrorise the dwindling numbers of us that still remain” in the Caucasus.

“And where do they think they are chasing these Jews away to? The very country whose existence is such an abomination to them!” he said, referring to Israel.

The incident comes just days after a similar mob of hundreds of Islamic Dagestan locals ransacked a hotel in the city of Khasavyurt after rumours reportedly emerged on local social media that Israelis had taken up residence in the hotel.

South Africa

Reuters reports in Johannesburg, pro-Palestinian protesters marched to an area with a large Jewish community on Saturday, tearing off pictures of Israeli hostages in Gaza from the perimeter walls of a community centre while a Shabbat service was being held at a nearby synagogue.

There were other protests in the coastal city of Cape Town.

“I feel rage towards the people who are trying to curtail my freedom of religion and my freedom of movement, for the most part based on their antisemitism,” said Akiva Carr, who was in the Johannesburg synagogue when the incident took place.

USA

Antisemitism in the U.S. is reaching “historic levels” in the wake of violence in Israel and Gaza, FBI Director Christopher Wray has warned.

Speaking to a senate panel on Tuesday, the BBC reports Wray said 60 percent of all religious-based hate crimes targeted Jewish people. Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy Federal Office Building on Capitol Hill IfNotNow via Storyful

He added that the figure had likely increased amid anger caused by the ongoing violence in Gaza. “This is a threat that is reaching, in some way, sort of historic levels,” Wray told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

He added although Jews make up only about 2.4 percent of the U.S. public, they account for about 60 percent of all religious-based hate crimes.