History Repeats: Paris Homes Tagged with Stars of David

Stars of David were spray painted on homes in Paris on Tuesday night in what political leaders called a chilling evocation of “the 1930s.”

Some 60 Stars of David were left stenciled on walls in the 14th arrondissement of the French capital as the nation as a whole deals with a rise in antisemitic incidents.

The move recalled the same markings being delivered on Jewish-owned businesses in Berlin which were marked with the Star of David during the rise to power of Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party.

Emmanuel Grégoire, deputy to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, said the stars would be removed and an investigation launched.

“Antisemitism continues to kill,” Mr Grégoire said. “We will never give up the fight.”

Similar tags appeared over the weekend in suburbs of the city including Vanves, Fontenay-aux-Roses and Aubervilliers, AFP reports.

In the nearby town of Saint-Ouen they were accompanied by inscriptions such as “Palestine will overcome”.

“Some want to terrorize French Jews by using the methods of the 1930s. They must be quickly found and severely punished,” the Union of Jewish Students of France (UEJF) posted on X immediately after the attacks became apparent.

Since the terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, leading to a war in Gaza, the French Interior Ministry reported nearly 800 anti-Semitic incidents in France.

On Sunday, the French Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti, reported more than 400 arrests for “anti-Semitic acts.”