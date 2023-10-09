Video: Muslims Chant ‘Gas the Jews’ in Sydney, Australia

Hamas supporters chanted, “Gas the Jews,” beside the world-famous Sydney Opera House in Australia, according to a video shared by the Australian Jewish Association.

The October 9 crowd of several hundred people, mostly immigrant Muslims, also chanted, “Allahu Akbar” (“Allah is Supreme!”) and “Fuck the Jews,” as a line of police watched.

The event was held to celebrate Hamas’ massacre of Jews and its simultaneous attacks on Israeli security forces.

UNCUT VERSION – SHOCKING "Gas the Jews' on the steps of the Sydney Opera House pic.twitter.com/kLv9QMex65 — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) October 9, 2023

The shouters waved their home country flags, including the flags of Turkey and Lebanon. Some waved the flag adopted by people who identify as Palestinians.

Masked men chant “Fuck The Jews” at pro-Palestine rally on the steps of the Sydney Opera House. Completely despicable anti-semitic hatred, I can’t believe we are seeing this on the streets of Sydney. pic.twitter.com/pHHNqKB4ud — Drew Pavlou 柏乐志 🇺🇺🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) October 9, 2023

Hamas supporters held many similar celebrations in the Arab world, as well as in Europe and the United States.

I was raised as a Muslim, I was taught religiously to hate Jews, the majority of Muslims around the world are raised to do the same. The ones who didn’t are the exception not the norm. It’s embedded, it’s horrible, it’s time to address it boldly. This is not an isolated incident https://t.co/frGOs4oWk2 — Brother Rachid الأخ رشيد (@BrotherRasheed) October 10, 2023

The Australian government has imported roughly 800,000 Muslims to help local employers, real estate investors, and retailers. About one in every 33 Australians are Muslim. The giveaway to businesses has hurt Australian families by spiking the cost of housing and by expanding diversity to create Muslim enclaves, such as Lakemba Station.

Many Muslim immigrants likely object to the hatred — but have not yet organized any resistance.

The crowd at Sydney Hall also burned an Israeli flag.

Sydney Opera House – No comment pic.twitter.com/I8vjpdmOC7 — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) October 9, 2023

The Australian government warned Jewish people to stay away from the pro-Hamas celebrations.

Australian Jewish Association President David Adler says the Jewish community has been warned to stay away from Sydney’s CBD tonight over the risk of being identified as Jewish in front of pro-Palestinian protestors.https://t.co/jpPQmDXDjf — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) October 9, 2023

Police subsequently arrested a local Pastor for bringing an Israeli flag to another pro-Hamas protest at Sydney Town Hal

He was arrested as he fled from a group of threatening Muslims. He was arrested on the charge of “Breach of the Peace.” The crime is broadly defined and can be applied to a person who “interfere[s] with the ordinary operation of civil society.”

🚨#BREAKING: NSW Police unlawfully confiscate and then arrest man for waving Israeli flag at pro-Hamas terrorist rally in Sydney Australia. Read that again. pic.twitter.com/xja9ufA6BX — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 9, 2023

Jew detained for waving Israeli flag as thousands of Pro-Palestinians cheer Sydney – Town Hall pic.twitter.com/li5atjjMpr — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) October 9, 2023

The Australian Jewish Association reported that Muslim groups pressured bystanders to declare, “Free Palestine.”