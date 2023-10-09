Video: Muslims Chant ‘Gas the Jews’ in Sydney, Australia

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 09: Palestine supporters rally outside the Sydney Opera House on October 09, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, over the weekend, killing over 600 people and wounding more than 2000, …
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Neil Munro

Hamas supporters chanted, “Gas the Jews,” beside the world-famous Sydney Opera House in Australia, according to a video shared by the Australian Jewish Association.

The October 9 crowd of several hundred people, mostly immigrant Muslims, also chanted, “Allahu Akbar” (“Allah is Supreme!”) and “Fuck the Jews,” as a line of police watched.

The event was held to celebrate Hamas’ massacre of Jews and its simultaneous attacks on Israeli security forces.

The shouters waved their home country flags, including the flags of Turkey and Lebanon. Some waved the flag adopted by people who identify as Palestinians.

Hamas supporters held many similar celebrations in the Arab world, as well as in Europe and the United States.

The Australian government has imported roughly 800,000 Muslims to help local employers, real estate investors, and retailers. About one in every 33 Australians are Muslim. The giveaway to businesses has hurt Australian families by spiking the cost of housing and by expanding diversity to create Muslim enclaves, such as Lakemba Station.

Many Muslim immigrants likely object to the hatred — but have not yet organized any resistance.

The crowd at Sydney Hall also burned an Israeli flag.

The Australian government warned Jewish people to stay away from the pro-Hamas celebrations.

Police subsequently arrested a local Pastor for bringing an Israeli flag to another pro-Hamas protest at Sydney Town Hal

He was arrested as he fled from a group of threatening Muslims. He was arrested on the charge of “Breach of the Peace.” The crime is broadly defined and can be applied to a person who “interfere[s] with the ordinary operation of civil society.”

The Australian Jewish Association reported that Muslim groups pressured bystanders to declare, “Free Palestine.”

