Two men of “Arab appearance” are wanted by police in Germany after a young mother was reportedly raped in a schoolyard while waiting to pick up her child from elementary school.

Police in Hamburg are hunting for two men after a young woman was allegedly held down and raped in a schoolyard in the Heimfeld district of the city on Tuesday afternoon.

According to information obtained by the Welt newspaper, the young mother was waiting outside the school to pick up her child when she was reportedly sexually assaulted by two men of “Arabic appearance” and who are said to have conversed in Arabic during the alleged attack.

The top German paper said that police are treating the accusations from the woman as credible given her ability to precisely describe the two alleged attackers. The first man is described as being between 40 and 50 years old standing at nearly 1.7 metres tall (5.5 feet). He was also said to have a “monobrow” and a moustache and was wearing a dark hoodie sweatshirt and dark pants.

The second man, who is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was described as having a muscular build and around 1.85 metres tall (6 feet). He also reportedly had a tattoo on his forearm and had a “fresh, scabby wound” on his nose. Both men were described as having an “Arabic appearance” as well as having spoke in Arabic.

The paper reported that while she was waiting to pick up her child from the Hamburg elementary school, one of the men held her down as the other sexually assaulted her.

A police spokesman said: “According to current findings, the 29-year-old was on her way to school on Weusthoffstrasse when she was approached by two still unknown men and forced onto the school grounds.

“One perpetrator then violently held the woman down while the other sexually assaulted her.”

The spokesman added: “After the 29-year-old filed a police report, the officers from the specialist sexual offences department at the State Criminal Police Office (LKA 42) took over the investigation.”