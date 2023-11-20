Belgian media reported last week one of the nation’s prisons had been the scene of debauched sex parties between staff, but now a female guard says her life has been destroyed by the allegations, which she claims are untrue.

Ten prison guards including three women were alleged to be involved in sex-swapping games and orgies at the Belgian Lantin prison in a report from Sudinfo last week. According to claims sex acts took place during and after working hours, orgies took place, and lots were said to have been drawn at random to assign who out of the group would have sex with who on any given day.

One of the staff mentioned in the report was said to be a “nymphomaniac” who claimed she could not work unless she’d already had sexual intercourse first, and that this took place in an office at the prison itself. Another prison warden, the claims state, was said to have been having sex with a female inmate.

The claims caused a scandal in Belgium and the sensational news was widely reported abroad. Yet at least one of those guards has hit back, insisting the allegations are false. One of the women allegedly involved said she was deeply shocked to read what had been said about her and insisted she had never had sex while at work.

She told Belgium’s DHnet that: “I feel a profound injustice, I am deeply shocked. My life is destroyed, the consequences are absolutely colossal, my life has been destroyed… And, no, I am not a nymphomaniac.”