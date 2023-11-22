Swiss Government Preparing to Ban Hamas and Its Supporters

Switzerland announced Wednesday it is readying legislation to ban the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and its supporters.

A proposed law will be rushed to parliament aimed at providing the necessary legal tools for Bern to counter any Hamas activities or support for the organisation in Switzerland, Swissinfo reports.

“The Federal Council decided to draft a federal act banning Hamas, considering this to be the most appropriate response to the situation that has prevailed in the Middle East since October 7,” the government said in a statement.