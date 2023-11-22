Swiss Government Preparing to Ban Hamas and Its Supporters

Switzerland announced Wednesday it is readying legislation to ban the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and its supporters.

A proposed law will be rushed to parliament aimed at providing the necessary legal tools for Bern to counter any Hamas activities or support for the organisation in Switzerland, Swissinfo reports.

“The Federal Council decided to draft a federal act banning Hamas, considering this to be the most appropriate response to the situation that has prevailed in the Middle East since October 7,” the government said in a statement.

“The act will provide the federal authorities with the necessary tools to counter any Hamas activities or support for the organisation in Switzerland.”

The seven-member Swiss government is formed by ministers from the four biggest parties. Lawmakers in parliament are likely to swing strongly behind the draft law, given the positions of the major parties, AFP reports.

The right-wing Swiss People’s Party, the biggest in the country, has been strongly pushing for a ban.

The Swiss government called Wednesday for respect for international humanitarian law and particularly the protection of civilians.

It “reiterated its condemnation of the Hamas terrorist attacks in the strongest possible terms” and voiced “deep sorrow” for the thousands of civilians who have lost their lives since.

Switzerland “recognises Israel’s right to ensure its own defence and security” it added.

“In view of the dramatic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the Federal Council stresses the need to ensure unimpeded humanitarian access. Humanitarian pauses are necessary for this purpose.”

