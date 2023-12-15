An heir to the French luxury brand Hermès will hand down his immense wealth to his 51-year-old gardener, whom he also plans to legally adopt, a report asserts.

Nicolas Puech, 80, owns between five and six percent of the high-end fashion brand’s $220 billion fortune, placing his net worth between $10-11 billion. Swiss publication Tribune de Genève reports that the fifth-generation descendant of Thierry Hermès wants to give his money to his “former gardener and handyman” from a “modest Moroccan family.”

As Puech is unmarried and without children, he has reportedly initiated an “adoption process” with the unnamed gardener, hoping to “pass down billions of dollars of the Hermès fortune,” reports Fox Business.

The elderly heir also wants to pass on $5.9 million in properties in Marrakesh, Morocco, and Montreux, Switzerland, to the gardener, who is married to a Spanish woman and has two children.

The Tribune reports that Puech could pass on half of his inheritance to the man who tended his flowers.

Puech exited the Hermès board on bad terms in 2014 when French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH bought 23 percent of the brand, according to Fortune.