‘Severe Glitches’ at Polling Stations: 2021 National Elections to be Re-Run in 455 German Constituencies

12 February 2023, Berlin: Election workers sift through the absentee voters' ballots in the City Cube after the repeated election. The election for the 19th Berlin House of Representatives on September 26, 2021, which was subsequently declared invalid by Berlin's Constitutional Court, was repeated on Sunday. Photo: Paul Zinken/dpa (Photo …
Getty Images
Breitbart London

BERLIN (AP) – Germany´s Federal Constitutional Court on Tuesday ordered the 2021 national election to be partially repeated in the German capital because of severe glitches at many polling stations.

The court ruled that the election must be repeated in 455 of 2,256 constituencies in the state of Berlin, which is one of three German cities that is also a state.

A state election that was held the same day was completely rerun in February. The ruling is not expected to change the current national government´s majority.

Berliners have long been frustrated by the German capital´s notoriously dysfunctional ways, which have been defying clichés of German efficiency for years and have made the city the laughing stock of the rest of the country.

19 December 2023, Baden-Württemberg, Karlsruhe: The Second Senate of the Federal Constitutional Court – Peter Müller (l-r), Vice-President Doris König and Sibylle Kessal-Wulf – sitting in the hearing room of the Federal Constitutional Court. Due to numerous glitches, the 2021 Bundestag election in Berlin will have to be partially repeated. This was decided by the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe on Tuesday. Photo: Uwe Anspach/dpa (Photo by Uwe Anspach/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Berlin held four votes on Sept. 26, 2021: the state election, a vote for the city´s 12 district assemblies, the German national election and a local referendum.

The Berlin Marathon, also held the same day, added to logistical difficulties. Long lines had formed outside many polling stations as voters struggled with extra ballot papers.

Some polling stations ran out of ballot papers during the day and others received ones for the wrong district, leading to a large number of invalidated ballots.

Another issue was that exit polls were made public even though some voters who were waiting in line at the close of the polling stations at 6 p.m. were allowed to cast their ballots.

