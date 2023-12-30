London Police Arrest 26-Year-Old Man over Suspected ‘Bomb Factory’

An unidentified man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to create a bomb-making factory in a residential address in South London.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Friday following a police raid of a house in Catford in south London in which a “quantity of chemicals” were discovered. The raid was also attended by the London Fire Brigade, including two fire engines and other rescue units.

The raid was triggered after locals raised concerns to the police about a large amount of potentially explosive chemicals being brought to the house, which the Daily Mail described as being a potential “bomb-making factory”.

The identity of the man has not been made public, however, the Metropolitan Police said that they are currently not treating the investigation as terror-related.

A spokesman for the Met said: “We were called at around 1.20 pm to concerns about chemicals stored at an address in Daneby Rd SE6.

“A quantity of chemicals was recovered. A 26-year-old man was arrested and taken into police custody. CID officers are investigating. This is not being treated as terror-related.”

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade added: “We were called at 1441 to assist the Metropolitan Police at an incident on Daneby Road in Catford this afternoon.

“Two fire engines and two fire and rescue units were sent to the scene. Firefighters liaised with emergency service partners but no action was required by the Brigade.

“The incident was left in the care of the Metropolitan Police.”