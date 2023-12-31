Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II Announces Abdication After 52 Years on the Throne

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - NOVEMBER 12: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark waves to the audience from the balcony of the City Hall during the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of her accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, on November 12, 2022. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Margrethe …
Sergei Gapon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II announced Sunday that she plans to leave the throne to make way for her son, Crown Prince Frederik.

The queen announced during her New Year’s speech that she would abdicate on Jan. 14th, which is the 52nd anniversary of her own accession to the throne at age 31 following the death of her father, King Frederik IX.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen confirmed the decision in a news release that paid tribute to the 83-year-old monarch, offering a “heartfelt thank you to Her Majesty the Queen for her lifelong dedication and tireless efforts for the Kingdom.”

BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 10: Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Queen Margrethe II of Denmark visit the Brandenburg Gate on November 10, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. The Danish queen and her son are conducting a state visit to Germany, including the country's federal capital, Berlin, and that of its largest state, Munich, from November 10-13. Denmark and Germany are neighboring countries and close partners politically, historically, economically and culturally. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-tall (1.82-meters-tall), chain-smoking Margrethe has been one of the most popular public figures in Denmark. She often walked the streets of Copenhagen virtually unescorted and won the admiration of Danes for her warm manners and for her talents as a linguist and designer.

A keen skier, she was a member of a Danish women’s air force unit as a princess, taking part in judo courses and endurance tests in the snow. Margrethe remained tough even as she grew older. In 2011, at age 70, she visited Danish troops in southern Afghanistan wearing a military jumpsuit.

Margrethe II of Denmark, Queen of Denmark, UK, 2nd May 1965. (Photo by Mike McKeown/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

As monarch, she crisscrossed the country and regularly visited Greenland and the Faeroe Islands, the two semi-independent territories which are part of the Danish Realm, and was met everywhere by cheering crowds.

