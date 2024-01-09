A proposed Australian vote on removing King Charles III as the country’s head of state to pave the way for a republic has been put on hold. Indefinitely.

Left-wing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has a longstanding policy of holding a national poll on severing ties with the British monarchy but one of his own ministers said Monday a vote is “not a priority” and there is “no timeline” for it, the BBC reports.

The Labor government last week said it was expecting a visit from King Charles and Queen Camilla “later this year.”

The prime minister enjoyed a “warm relationship” with Charles, a government spokesperson noted in a statement to the Australian newspaper.

The comments follow last year’s defeat for the government in a separate referendum, in which Australians overwhelmingly rejected a plan to give greater political rights to indigenous people, as Breitbart News reported.

All six states voted against a proposal to amend the constitution to recognise First Nations people to the dismay of the Labor government and Green Party supporters.

Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with her family and all who loved her. Now Australia must move forward. We need Treaty with First Nations people, and we need to become a Republic. — Adam Bandt (@AdamBandt) September 8, 2022

Opponents argued it would divide Australians along racial lines without reducing indigenous disadvantages.

Asked over the weekend about the government’s plans for another referendum – on becoming a republic – a government minister told the Australian the issue was currently “not a priority”.

Pressed further on the topic on ABC on Monday, Assistant Minister for the Republic Matt Thistlethwaite said there was “no timeline.”

He instead highlighted the need to tackle cost-of-living issues.

The country rejected cutting ties with the monarchy in a “once in a lifetime” referendum in 1999 with the No vote of 54.9 per cent winning the argument.