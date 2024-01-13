‘DragCon’ — Ru Paul’s Drag Queen Convention Opens in London… Children of All Ages Invited

Attendees pose for a photograph during RuPaul's DragCon UK 2024 Drag Queen convention at the ExCeL centre in east London on January 13, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Nearly 200 drag queens gathered in London on Saturday for the start of a two-day convention put on by American drag queen television personality Ru Paul.

The gathering in London, which was the third annual convention for fans of Ru Paul’s show Drag Race, saw around 200 drag queens parade around the ExCel exhibition centre in London.

Although not in attendance this year, Ru Paul described the event as “the most inclusive party on earth – a safe place to laugh, dance and celebrate every colour of the rainbow.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 13: Drag Artists on ‘Queens Walk’ at “RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024” at the ExCel London on January 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

The “LGBT & Identity Producer” for the publicly-funded BBC, Josh Parry said that the event was a “world of colour”.

In addition to meet and greets and shopping stalls, the event also will feature a swath of events including the controversial ‘Drag Queen Story Time’.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 13: Pangina Heals walks the pink carpet during the Queen’s Walk at the launch of RuPaul’s DragCon 2024 at ExCel London on January 13, 2024 in London, England. RuPaul’s DragCon is brought to you by the producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race, World of Wonder, and takes place from 13-14 January 2024. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for World of Wonder Productions)

The event’s website said that children of any age are welcome to attend DragCon UK, and even said that kids under the age of eight years old would have free admittance if accompanied by an adult with a ticket.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 13: Charity Kase walks the pink carpet during the Queen’s Walk at the launch of RuPaul’s DragCon 2024 at ExCel London on January 13, 2024 in London, England. RuPaul’s DragCon is brought to you by the producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race, World of Wonder, and takes place from 13-14 January 2024. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for World of Wonder Productions)

A myriad of costumes were put on display by former contestants of the Drag Race show, including Charity Kase, who appeared as a bloodied and beheaded pig person.

Meanwhile, Drag Race Thailand host Pangina Heals appeared in an outfit reading “I wanna Bangkok”.

