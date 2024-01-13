Nearly 200 drag queens gathered in London on Saturday for the start of a two-day convention put on by American drag queen television personality Ru Paul.

The gathering in London, which was the third annual convention for fans of Ru Paul’s show Drag Race, saw around 200 drag queens parade around the ExCel exhibition centre in London.

Although not in attendance this year, Ru Paul described the event as “the most inclusive party on earth – a safe place to laugh, dance and celebrate every colour of the rainbow.”

The “LGBT & Identity Producer” for the publicly-funded BBC, Josh Parry said that the event was a “world of colour”.

In addition to meet and greets and shopping stalls, the event also will feature a swath of events including the controversial ‘Drag Queen Story Time’.

The event’s website said that children of any age are welcome to attend DragCon UK, and even said that kids under the age of eight years old would have free admittance if accompanied by an adult with a ticket.

A myriad of costumes were put on display by former contestants of the Drag Race show, including Charity Kase, who appeared as a bloodied and beheaded pig person.

Meanwhile, Drag Race Thailand host Pangina Heals appeared in an outfit reading “I wanna Bangkok”.