King Charles III Enters Hospital for Scheduled Prostate Treatment

King Charles was admitted to hospital for treatment for an enlarged prostate on Friday, and is expected to remain there some days while he recovers.

Buckingham Palace announced the King was due to undergo a “corrective procedure” for a benign enlarged prostate last week. He arrived at the London Clinic, a historic private hospital, on Friday morning with the Queen, Camilla.

It is reported by state broadcaster the BBC that the King is understood to have visited the Princess of Wales, his daughter-in-law and future Queen, who has been at the hospital since undergoing surgery there last week before his own treatment.

King Charles III to be Treated for ‘Benign’ Enlarged Prostate Next Week, Says Palacehttps://t.co/hNKcC8qxc5 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 17, 2024

It is not known how long the King will remain in hospital, but the UK’s nationalised health service says a non-cancerous enlarged prostate is common in older men and is “not usually a serious threat to health”. Announcing the forthcoming procedure last week, Buckingham Palace said: “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate”.

It has been the practice for a long time for the Palace to not comment on health matters pertaining to Royalty, and the King announcing he was to attend hospital for a procedure the same day it was revealed the Princess of Wales, Kate, had been admitted to hospital for apparently serious abdominal surgery has been seen as a serious shift towards a more open position. In the case of the King’s case, it has been widely interpreted in UK media that the decision was made to raise awareness of the condition and encourage more men to seek treatment.

While the King may be out of hospital in days and returned to duties in weeks, it is thought Princess Kate, who was admitted to hospital last week, has undergone serious surgery. She is expected to be recovering in hospital for weeks and will continue to convalesce at home for months after that, not returning to Royal duties until after Easter. A Royal source cited by Reuters last week after the surgery said the Princess was “doing well”, however.