Associated Press — Snow-dusted tractors lined up outside the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, and nighttime protests in Romania marked by vivid national flags have become markers of a farmer protest movement across Europe.
The biggest demonstrations have been seen in France, where farmers blocked highways around Paris with their tractors, but the dayslong protests have spread across the European Union, highlighting deep-seated grievances within the agricultural sector.
Gendarmes and armored vehicles face tractors on a blocked highway, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 in Chilly-Mazarin, south of Paris. Farmers blocked more traffic arteries across Belgium, France and Italy on Wednesday, as they sought to disrupt trade at major ports and other economic lifelines. Convoys with hundreds of angry farmers driving heavy-duty tractors advanced toward European Union headquarters, bent on getting their complaints about excessive costs, rules and bureaucracy heard by EU leaders at a summit Thursday in Brussels, Belgium. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A mannequin of a hanging farmer is seen next to tractors on a blocked highway, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 in Chilly-Mazarin, south of Paris. Protests have been held across the EU for most of the week and hundreds of angry farmers driving heavy-duty tractors arrived at European Union headquarters, bent on getting their complaints about excessive costs, rules and bureaucracy heard and fixed by EU leaders at a summit Thursday in Brussels, Belgium. Poster reads: Paris, let our farmers get through. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Tractors are parked near the European Parliament during a protest by farmers as European leaders meet for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. European Union leaders meet in Brussels for a one day summit to discuss the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, including support for Ukraine. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
The movement, triggered by concerns over low wages, heavy regulation and cheap imports, has involved farmers from Spain, Italy, Germany, Romania and Greece calling for action.
Lines of tractors rolled menacingly across a residential street in Poland and across a German bridge, while farming protesters in Italy burned spectacular nighttime fires by stone statues.
Convoys with hundreds of angry farmers driving heavy-duty tractors created chaos outside the European Union´s headquarters on Thursday demanding leaders at an EU summit provide relief from rising prices and bureaucracy.
It made for a dramatic display, creating disruptions and bringing the disgruntled farmers´ demands directly to the heart of EU policymaking.
Meanwhile, there were traffic barricades on highways around Paris amid a large police presence as French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced measures to quell the unrest.
Tractors are parked near the European Parliament during a protest by farmers as European leaders meet for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. European Union leaders meet in Brussels for a one day summit to discuss the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, including support for Ukraine. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Protesting farmers with their tractors approach an agricultural fair during a rally in the port city of Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Greek farmers – hit by rising costs and crop damage caused by recent floods and wildfires – are threatening to block highways to press demands for tax relief and higher subsidy payments. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Protesting farmers with their tractors take part in a rally outside an agricultural fair in the port city of Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Greek farmers – hit by rising costs and crop damage caused by recent floods and wildfires – are threatening to block highways to press demands for tax relief and higher subsidy payments. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Pedestrian walk past parked tractors near the European Parliament during a protest by farmers as European leaders meet for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. European Union leaders meet in Brussels for a one day summit to discuss the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, including support for Ukraine. The fake coffin reads in French: “R.I.P Farmers”. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Farmers gather with their parked tractors near the highway junction in Melegnano, near Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Farmers have been protesting in various parts of Italy and Europe against EU agriculture policies. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Tractors line up on a blocked highway, Thursday, Feb.1, 2024 in Argenteuil, north of Paris. France’s two major farmers unions announced Thursday their decision to suspend protests and lift road blockades across the country, in a dramatic development shortly after the French prime minister unveiled a new set of measures they see as “tangible progress.” Farmers have been protesting for days across the country to denounce low wages, heavy regulation and unfair competition from abroad. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Farmers drive their tractors in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Farmers have been protesting in various parts of Italy and Europe against EU agriculture policies. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
