Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump praised UK Monarch King Charles III after Buckingham Palace announced he had been diagnosed with cancer and offered a prayer for his recovery.

Buckingham Palace revealed King Charles III, King of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Papua New Guinea, and ten other Commonwealth Realms, had started cancer treatment on Monday in a statement released that evening.

British political leaders were quick to offer their wishes for the monarch, and international leaders were not far behind, with President Trump stating through Truth Social that King Charles, whom he had met several times during his presidency, is a “wonderful man” who he had “got to know well” during his time in office.

On the King’s cancer diagnosis, Trump wrote: “We all pray that he has a fast and full recovery”.

King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer, Postpones Public Dutieshttps://t.co/dticeheWA3 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 5, 2024

President Joe Biden also made remarks about King Charles, telling reporters when asked: “I’m concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis. I’ll be talking to him, God willing.”

Donald Trump, who has British ancestry through his late mother’s line, enjoyed three visits to the United Kingdom during his presidency and has spoken highly of his time with the Royal Family, particularly with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Compared to his predecessor, President Trump was considered a relatively anglophile president. However, political issues, including an apparent animosity towards President Trump amongst political elites in London, prevented progress from being made on a post-Brexit bilateral trade deal and other agreements favoured by the 45th president.

King Charles, then Prince of Wales and heir to the throne, met President Trump for afternoon tea during the June 2019 visit.