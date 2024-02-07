U.N. Chief Guterres Despairs ‘Age of Chaos’ Enveloping the World

The world is entering “an age of chaos” with an impotent and divided Security Council being ignored on a host of critical issues such as the Israel-Hamas war, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lamented Wednesday.

As the conflict in Gaza entering its fifth month, AFP reports Guterres warned that if the Israeli armed forces keep fighting back against Hamas terrorists and press on into the southern city of Rafah, it will “exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences.”

“It is time for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages,” Guterres ordered during a speech to the General Assembly presenting his 2024 priorities encompassing everything from global financial structures to climate controls.

In the speech as reported by AFP, the veteran Portuguese Socialist called for changes to the Security Council and the international financial system, among other reforms.

He also touted his “Summit of the Future” in September as a critical venue to address global dysfunction “deeper and more dangerous” than ever.

“The United Nations Security Council — the primary platform for questions of global peace — is deadlocked by geopolitical fissures,” said the former Portuguese prime minister.

“This is not the first time the Council has been divided — but it is the worst. Today’s dysfunction is deeper and more dangerous.”

He said that unlike during the Cold War, when “well-established mechanisms helped manage superpower relations,” those mechanism are missing “in today’s multipolar world.”

“Our world is entering in an age of chaos… a dangerous and unpredictable free-for-all with total impunity,” he warned.

While calling for global financial systems to be modified and controlled, Guterres also called again for change on the back of the recent coronavirus pandemic.

He wants the development of a global “emergency platform to improve the international response to complex global shocks” which would deliver a single body under U.N. auspices to dictate how the world responds to a host of maladies – social, medical, and financial.