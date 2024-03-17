Macron Repeats Threat of Western Ground Forces in Ukraine ‘at Some Point’

French President Emmanuel Macron has again threatened Western ground operations in Ukraine might be necessary “at some point,” making his prediction days after meeting with German and Polish leaders.

As Breitbart News reported, last month the French leader refused to rule out putting troops on the ground in Ukraine which prompted a stern response from Berlin and other NATO allies rushing to distance themselves from the prospect.

He repeated talk of troops to Ukraine earlier this month.

Macron Again Talks Troops to Ukraine: ‘We Cannot Afford to Set Limits’https://t.co/ATSpgTGqV9 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 9, 2024

Now Macron has stressed that Western allies would not take the initiative but should stand ready if required, boasting of France’s military strength to back the warning of intervention.

“Maybe at some point—I don’t want it, I won’t take the initiative—we will have to have operations on the ground, whatever they may be, to counter the Russian forces,” Macron told newspaper Le Parisien in an interview conducted on Friday.

“France’s strength is that we can do it.”

Macron met his German and Polish counterparts in Berlin on Friday, in a show of solidarity behind Kyiv, AFP reports.

After the meeting, Macron said the three countries of the so-called Weimar Triangle were “united” in their aim to “never let Russia win and to support the Ukrainian people until the end.”