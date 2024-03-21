A driver near Bridgnorth, England, who held up a sign while passing a speed camera got into some trouble for the stunt.

West Mercia Police shared the story about the driver who was caught on the speed camera while traveling on the A458 in late January, the Shropshire Star reported Wednesday, noting officials ordered the person behind the wheel to take a safety course.

“This motorist clearly felt the need to make their feelings known by holding up a sign as they drove past a mobile speed enforcement camera in Shropshire recently. What they didn’t bank on though was that, by doing so, they were committing an offence of not being in a position to have full view of the road,” the law enforcement agency’s post read.

The photograph shows the driver, whose left hand appears to be on the wheel while clutching the small sign. The person’s right hand is seen making a V sign:

According to the police agency, the driver’s small sign reads, “NO PHOTOGRAPHS PLEASE. You will have to speak to my agent first.”

Police said the driver had to take a “What’s Driving Us” course, which shows motorists “insight into driver behaviour and the importance of driving with consideration towards other road users.”

According to the United Kingdom’s government website, it is against the law for drivers to hold a cellphone, satellite navigator, tablet, or other such devices while operating a car or motorcycle.

The site added that “you must stay in full control of your vehicle at all times. The police can stop you if they think you’re not in control because you’re distracted and you can be prosecuted.”

Social media users were quick to comment on the West Mercia Police post, one individual writing, “Bit like the joke about the guy repeatedly driving through a camera and it keeps going off but he’s not speeding….. but gets multiple fines for no seat belt.”

“What a numpty,” another person commented

In October, a driver in Slovakia got into trouble with police when his dog jumped into the driver’s seat, an incident that was caught on a radar camera, per Breitbart News.

“The driver apparently claimed the dog jumped into his lap. However, authorities in the village of Sterusy said video footage of the incident did not record any sudden movement inside the vehicle,” the article said.