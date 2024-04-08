David Cameron Joins Zelensky to Demand U.S. Release Aid to Ukraine

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron will warn the U.S. it is risking the West’s security by holding up a new package of aid for Ukraine when he visits Washington, DC, next week.

He will issue his caution during a meeting with Mike Johnson, the House of Representatives speaker, urging him to stop his fellow Republicans from blocking the funding and let U.S. taxpayer funds flow.

The move will come a week after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv will lose the war against Russia if the U.S. fails to approve funds and direct military aid to battle Moscow’s invasion, as Breitbart News reported.

Zelensky Warns U.S. Congress: Meet Ukraine Military Aid Demands or Russia Winshttps://t.co/i4sHJFVnQ6 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 7, 2024

Zelensky said it would be “difficult” for Ukraine to “stay” (survive) without the latest aid on top of an estimated $113 billion already sent to Kyiv.

The latest tranche involving tens of billions of dollars in military assistance for Kyiv has been blocked for months in Congress. The package faces resistance from House Republicans.

Lord Cameron and Stéphane Séjourné, his French counterpart, used a joint Daily Telegraph article to mark the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale alliance between the two nations to set out the reason for pressure on the U.S. Congress.

They wrote: “We are both absolutely clear – Ukraine must win this war. If Ukraine loses, we all lose.

“The costs of failing to support Ukraine now will be far greater than the costs of repelling Putin. But, as discussed during the Paris Conference in February, we must do even more to ensure we defeat Russia. The world is watching – and will judge us if we fail.”

They added “it is not for France and Britain alone to solve these challenges” and “we can rally others to join us in overcoming them”.

The Heritage Foundation found that the United States’ current $113 billion in aid to Ukraine costs $900 per American household. https://t.co/2vSx0ExVAN — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 12, 2023

According to the Daily Telegraph, Lord Cameron will tell Johnson the UK and the E.U. have put forward their money for Ukraine over the next year, urging Washington to follow suit.

It cited Foreign Office sources who said Lord Cameron will echo a message posted on social media last week in which he said: “Britain’s put forward its money for Ukraine this year. So’s the European Union. America needs to do it. That is blocked in Congress.”

In his previous visit to Washington, Lord Cameron likened those blocking U.S. aid to Ukraine to people who appeased Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

His remarks were condemned by Republican Congress member Marjorie Taylor Greene who told him to “kiss my a**”.