Zelensky Warns U.S. Congress: Meet Ukraine Military Aid Demands or Russia Wins

Kyiv will lose the war against Russia if the U.S. fails to approve military aid to battle Moscow’s invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday.

Tens of billions of dollars in military assistance for Kyiv has been blocked for months in Congress. The package faces resistance from House Republicans.

“It is necessary to specifically tell Congress that if Congress does not help Ukraine, Ukraine will lose the war,” Zelensky said during a video meeting of Kyiv-organised fundraising platform United24, per AFP.

Zelensky said it would be “difficult” for Ukraine to “stay” (survive) without the latest aid on top of an estimated $113 billion already sent to Kyiv at the cost of $900 per American household.

He said that “if Ukraine loses the war, other states will be attacked.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for more than two years with an end no closer today than when Moscow first despatched its forces across the shared border.

Zelensky’s plea for more help from the U.S. came as Russian missile strikes overnight and on Saturday killed eight people and wounded 12 more, Ukraine officials said.

According to the governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, six people were killed and 11 were wounded in overnight missile attacks on the city of Kharkiv, which is Ukraine’s second largest.

The attack damaged residential buildings, a gas station, a kindergarten, a cafe, a shop and cars.