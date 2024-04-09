The brother-in-law of leftist Scottish leader Humza Yousaf has been arrested and charged with abduction and extortion in relation to a case in which a man died after plunging out of the window of a Dundee flat in January.

Ramsay El-Nakla, the brother of the First Minister Humza Yousaf’s wife Nadia, is expected to appear at the Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday after being charged in the case of the death of of Ryan Munro, who died after falling out of a Dundee apartment building window on January 10th, ultimately passing away in a hospital a week later.

According to the Scottish Daily Express, the 36-year-old El-Nakla has been charged with extortion and abduction in connection to Munro’s death.

It is the fourth arrest to come out of the investigation, with Jennifer Souter appearing before the Dundee Sheriff Court last week after being charged with culpable homicide.

Meanwhile, tow others, Stephen Stewart and Victoria McGowan, have also been charged with abduction and extortion in connection to Munro’s death.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with abduction and extortion following an incident where a man fell from a block of flats on Morgan Street, Dundee on Wednesday, 10 January. He died a week later in hospital.

“Three others were previously arrested and charged following the same incident. The 36-year-old man is due to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court today, Tuesday, 9 April, 2024. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Following Munro’s death, his brother Mark told The Courier: “We are still so incredibly numb after everything that has taken place in recent days. Ryan was a great guy, a great father and he was my best friend. We can’t speak highly enough of the staff at Ninewells Hospital for their incredible support during this time – it’s actually been humbling.

“He’d previously agreed to donate his organs after he passed. Ryan’s heart is still beating and his liver is with someone else now. We have found some comfort that Ryan’s organs have given someone else the gift of life.”

The arrest of the First Minister’s brother-in-law is the latest legal scandal to rock the governing leftist-separatist Scottish National Party (SNP), with Yousaf’s predecessor Nicola Sturgeon and her husband being arrested last year during a corruption probe surrounding the alleged misalocation of party donations for personal use. The couple have denied all wrongdoing and have so far not been charged with a criminal offence.