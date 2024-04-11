Three Killed, One Rescued Rescued From Austria Alps Avalanche

SOELDEN, AUSTRIA - APRIL 11: Rescue teams prepare for an avalanche operation in the villag
Getty images
Oliver JJ Lane

Three people are known to have been killed by an avalanche at an Austrian ski resort, although the number of casualties is now known to be less than initially feared.

An avalanche south of Sölden, an Austrian ski resort in the Alps, killed three people on Thursday. The rescue was complicated by more avalanches following the first.

Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reports the avalanche took place around 1100 (0500 EST) at an altitude of around 2,200 meters (7,200 feet). The victims, it reports, are Dutch tourists who had been travelling as a group of 18 with guides.

Initially it was feared there may have been more fatalities, but in the end four people were found to have been buried. Initial reports stated two deaths and two rescued, but one of those dug from the snow subsequently died after being airlifted to hospital.

The avalanche risk in the area had been judged as two out of five, or “moderate”, for today, but warming weather as the day progresses would increase the risk on very steep slopes, it is reported.

Membersof the emergency services prepare for the search in Vent, near Soelden, Austria after an avalanche occured, reportedly burying several people, on April 11, 2024. Two Alpinists from Netherlands died after an off-piste avalanche in the Austrian province of Tyrol swept away four people from their 17-member group on April 11, 2024, police said. (Photo by various sources / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo by -/APA/ZOOM.Tirol/AFP via Getty Images)

Helicopters of the emergency services are pictured in Vent, near Soelden, Austria after an avalanche occured, reportedly burying several people, on April 11, 2024. Two Alpinists from Netherlands died after an off-piste avalanche in the Austrian province of Tyrol swept away four people from their 17-member group on April 11, 2024, police said. (Photo by various sources / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo by -/APA/ZOOM.Tirol/AFP via Getty Images)

This story is developing, more follows.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.