Three people are known to have been killed by an avalanche at an Austrian ski resort, although the number of casualties is now known to be less than initially feared.

An avalanche south of Sölden, an Austrian ski resort in the Alps, killed three people on Thursday. The rescue was complicated by more avalanches following the first.

Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reports the avalanche took place around 1100 (0500 EST) at an altitude of around 2,200 meters (7,200 feet). The victims, it reports, are Dutch tourists who had been travelling as a group of 18 with guides.

Initially it was feared there may have been more fatalities, but in the end four people were found to have been buried. Initial reports stated two deaths and two rescued, but one of those dug from the snow subsequently died after being airlifted to hospital.

The avalanche risk in the area had been judged as two out of five, or “moderate”, for today, but warming weather as the day progresses would increase the risk on very steep slopes, it is reported.

This story is developing, more follows.