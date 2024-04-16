Police Declare Sydney Church Stabbing a ‘Terrorist’ Attack

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) have declared Monday’s stabbing at a Sydney church a religiously motivated “terrorist act” while declining to publicly state the faith of the alleged attacker.

The definition means counter-terrorism investigators – a joint team comprising NSW and federal police as well as the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) – now have extraordinary powers under NSW laws to investigate the attack, the BBC reports.

They can also conduct searches to prevent any further suspected attacks.

As Breitbart News reported, a 16-year-old boy was arrested after a bishop, a priest and churchgoers were attacked during mass at the Assyrian Christ The Good Shepherd Church in the west of the city.

"In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.” https://t.co/ZOElbqWEKl — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 15, 2024

At least four people suffered “non-life-threatening” injuries, police say. The attacker was also hurt.

The incident was captured on a church livestream and quickly triggered unrest in the suburb of Wakeley as locals rushed to support those under attack.

ABC News reports the boy was charged with a range of offences, including possessing a knife, in November last year after an incident at a Sydney train station.

The boy was found in possession of a flick knife and charged with being armed with a weapon with intent to commit and indictable offence, stalking and/or intimidation and recklessly destroy or damage property.

He was on bail until his last court appearance in January, where his case was “proven” but dismissed with a good behaviour bond.

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel sustained lacerations to his head during the attack.

The 53-year-old underwent surgery and a 39-year-old man also sustained cuts and a shoulder injury while attempting to intervene, NSW Police say.