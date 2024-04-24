Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was confronted with protesters holding placards comparing him to Adolf Hitler while he made a goodwill-tour to NATO ally Turkey this week.

The German head of state carried 130 lbs (60 kilograms) of kebab meat and a kebab chef on his executive plane as a symbol of friendship with Turkey this week, but found his arrival protested by locals in the overwhelmingly Muslim nation for Germany’s policy of supporting Israel.

Among the stops on Steinmeier’s three-day tour of Turkey was Istanbul’s historic Sirekci railway station, the southern terminus of the world-famous Orient Express luxury long-distance sleeper train. At the station, a group of approximately 50 protesters scuffled with police as they chanted slogans and held placards against Steinmeier’s arrival.

Per a report by German newspaper Die Welt, the Turkish protesters chanted “German murderers” and “genocide supporters”. Posters held showed the faces of Benjamin Netanyahu, Adolf Hitler, and Frank-Walter Steinmeier side-by-side with the message “no difference”.

Further, larger protests took place — although unwitnessed by Steinmeier — outside the German embassy in Istanbul where activists chanted “Germany, the killer, get out of Turkey” and, again, held up signs featuring Hitler and the swastika symbol.

The purpose of the visit this week is to commemorate the 100th anniversary of German-Turkish diplomatic relations, commenced in 1924. Less mentioned, perhaps, is the earlier relationship between Germany and Turkey’s predecessor the Ottoman Empire, which joined the Triple Alliance as a combatant against the United Kingdom and France a decade before in 1914. Germany experienced a considerable wave of Turkish migrants after the Second World War as “guest” workers who ended up staying, leading to the Turkish kebab dish becoming a national dish of Germany.

Steinmeier’s trip made much of this as he brought kebab meat and a Berlin kebab chef with him on this week’s trip, who cooked and served a meal to dignitaries in Istanbul on Monday night. Steinmeier said the kebab is a symbol of “how much Turkey and Germany have grown together”, the AFP noted, and reported he continued: “I also like to eat one — spicy or with garlic, depending on the other guests I have afterwards”.