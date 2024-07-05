President Trump took to social media in the early hours of Friday morning to congratulate his friend Nigel Farage on becoming a member of the British Parliament for the first time.

Nigel Farage, the veteran political campaigner had been a member of the European Union for 20 years, from 1999 until Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc that he brought about in 2020, has become a Member of the UK Parliament for the first time. This prestige prize has long eluded Farage, who had stood unsuccessfully seven times to enter Westminster.

But it was eight time lucky this morning, as Mr Farage won a convincing majority with 24,000 votes, 56 per cent of those cast in the seaside constituency of Clacton, a major Brexit-backing area.

Donald J Trump was quick to congratulate his friend Mr Farage on Friday morning, writing on Truth Social: “Congratulations to Nigel Farage on his big WIN of a Parliament Seat”.

The former President also hailed the broader “Reform UK Election Success” — they have gone from one seat to four in a surprise snap election campaign that caught them flat-footed and facing a hostile political system — and paid a compliment to Mr Farage as a true patriot.

“Nigel is a man who truly loves his Country!” wrote President Trump.

Britain’s new Members of Parliament will start to be sworn into the house from next week. Outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose demise was certainly hastened by Farage’s leadership — although the Conservative certainly bares full responsibility for his own massive failures in leadership repulsing the voters — resigned on Friday morning.