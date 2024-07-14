Gloating Russia Blames Biden Administration for ‘Provoking’ Trump Attack

The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump came about through Joe Biden’s enfeebled administration creating “the atmosphere” that enabled the shooter to undertake his failed mission, Russia claimed in the wake of the attack.

The Kremlin laid the blame squarely at the doorstep of the White House, the Daily Telegraph reports.

“We do not believe that the attempt to eliminate and assassinate Trump was organised by the current authorities,” Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told reporters, suggesting even in the denial that it was a possibility.

“But the atmosphere around candidate Trump … provoked what America is confronting today.”

RELATED: Florida Delegate at GOP Convention — Democrats “Created that Environment” for Attempt on Trump’s Life

“After numerous attempts to remove candidate Trump from the political arena – using first legal tools, the courts, prosecutors, attempts to politically discredit and compromise the candidate – it was obvious to all outside observers that his life was in danger,” Peskov said, according to the outlet.

He added there were no plans for Putin to call Trump in light of the incident.

Trump, 78, confirmed shortly after the attack he had suffered a wound to the ear but was otherwise fine.

“I will never surrender,” he declared in a subsequent social media post.

A defiant Trump now plans to attend the upcoming Republican convention in Wisconsin, as Breitbart News reported.

The convention is set for a launch on Monday. Trump is scheduled to formally accept his party’s nomination and deliver remarks at the gathering.