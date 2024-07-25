Pilot Rescued After Italian Eurofighter Jet Crashes in Australian Outback

An Italian Air Force EFA 2000 Typhoon jet crashed in Australia on Wednesday with the pilot being rescued after ejecting from his stricken warplane into the remote Outback.

It was not known what brought down the warplane in the middle of a training flight during Exercise Pitch Black 24, Italy’s defence ministry said in a brief statement seen by AFP.

“The pilot quickly ejected. He is in good health and is completing medical tests at a hospital” the Italian military said.

Exercise Commander, Air Commodore Peter Robinson, confirmed the pilot was uninjured, safe and in good spirits.

“Our Defence personnel worked rapidly and efficiently to respond to this situation and worked to help recover the pilot,” Air Commodore Robinson said.

“We train for these scenarios as part of all of our safety planning and I was pleased to see the integration of international personnel with our own to coordinate the search, rescue and recovery of the pilot to hospital within three hours.

“I would like to thank all of those, including the Northern Territory emergency services who played a part in getting this pilot back to safety.

Exercise Pitch Black involves about 140 aircraft, 4500 personnel and 20 nations for exercises in the Northern Territory.

The Australian defence department said the crash occurred around 10.45 am local time (0115 GMT).

The pilot “made immediate contact with aircrew in the area via radio following their ejection”.

Police said the plane crashed about 11 miles southwest of the remote rural township of Daly River, a cattle farming and fishing hub with a population of less than 500.

“The pilot has been conveyed to hospital for precautionary checks but is otherwise safe and well,” Northern Territory Police said in a statement.