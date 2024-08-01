Kamala Harris is one of the most popular Democrats since Barack Obama and is backed in the upcoming U.S. presidential election by nearly eight in ten voters… in Germany.

A survey of over 1,000 Germans between July 26 and 29, found that if Germans were to decide the next leader of the free world, 79 per cent would select Vice President Kamala Harris compared to just 13 per cent for former President Donald Trump, who has long criticised Germany for failing to meet its NATO military spending obligations and relying on the generosity of the American taxpayer for its defence.

According to German broadcaster NTV, the level of support for the 59-year-old Jamaican-Indian heritage politician puts her on par with some of the most popular Democrats in Germany, such as former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, who won plaudits in the European nation for delivering a speech in Berlin to hundreds of thousands as he campaigned for the presidency in 2008.

With the exception of the right-wing populist-nationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD), Harris enjoys support across the political spectrum, with 99 per cent of Green Party voters backing her, 92 per cent of Social Democrats (SPD), 89 per cent of supporters of the globalist-centre-right Christian Democrat Union/Christian Social Union of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, and 85 per cent among supporters of the neo-liberal Free Democrats (FDP).

Meanwhile, 51 per cent of AfD backers said they would vote for Donald Trump, compared to 26 per cent who said they would cast a ballot for Harris if given the chance.

There was some slight differences among the sexes in Germany, with 82 percent of women preferring Harris compared to eight per cent for Donald Trump. Yet, three quarters of German men said they would back Harris, while 18 per cent would vote for Trump.

Despite the overwhelming support for Harris, a plurality of Germans believe that former President Trump will be victorious in November and return to the White House.

The survey found that only 43 per cent of Germans think Harris will be successful in her bid to succeed her 81-year-old boss, Joe Biden. Conversely, 48 per cent said that they expected Trump to come out on top.

While the large disparity in support can be explained, in part, by Germany — like many Western European nations — leaning significantly more left than the United States, Trump has uniquely angered the Germans since stepping onto the world stage.

Mr Trump has long been very critical of the wealthy EU economic powerhouse for consistently failing to meet its NATO spending obligations and relying on American money and might to guarantee its protection from countries like Russia, despite Berlin being more than happy to shower Moscow with cash in exchange for oil and gas before the war in Ukraine and the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.

In 2018, then-President Trump said: “It is very sad when Germany makes a massive oil and gas deal with Russia, where we’re supposed to be guarding against Russia, and Germany goes and pays out billions and billions of dollars a year to Russia. We’re protecting Germany, we’re protecting France, we’re protecting all of these countries.”

“We’re paying a lot of money to protect, this has been going on for decades… it’s very unfair to our country, it’s very unfair to our taxpayers… these countries need to step it up, not over a ten year period, but immediately.”

