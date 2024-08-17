Fire Breaks Out at London’s Historic Somerset House

LONDON (AP) – A fire broke out Saturday at Somerset House, a large arts venue on the River Thames in central London.

Smoke billowed from the building and flames could be seen coming from the roof as firefighters on tall ladders showered it with water.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, the London Fire Brigade said. Fifteen engines and about 100 firefighters were deployed.

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have now been sent in response to the fire at #SomersetHouse. Crews are tackling a fire located in part of the buildings roof https://t.co/jDdNzqxt6z — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 17, 2024

Somerset House said all staff and the public were safe and the site was closed. The venue had been scheduled to host a breakdancing event.

The neoclassical building, which is nearly 250 years old, houses the Courtauld Gallery that features works by Van Gogh, Manet and Cezanne.