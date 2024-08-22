Ukraine did not warn Berlin before its Aug. 6 cross-border incursion into Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding he expected Kyiv’s military operation to be limited in time and scope.

Speaking at a press conference after talks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Chisinau, Reuters reports Scholz said Germany is monitoring further developments closely as Russia vows to repel the incursion.

Ukraine has prepared its military operation in the Kursk region very secretly and without feedback, which is certainly due to the situation. This is a very limited operation in terms of space and probably also in terms of time.

Separately Scholz said Germany would continue to be what he said was Ukraine’s biggest supporter in Europe after controversy in recent days over what critics call wavering German support for Kyiv driven by domestic politicking.

As Breitbart News reported, Germany has halted future aid to Ukraine amid Berlin’s budget struggles.

All future requests from the Ministry of Defence for Ukraine aid will not be approved by Scholz as his leftist government seeks to cut costs to address the 12 billion euro budget shortfall.

More broadly Scholz’s awkward three-way coalition, which has struggled to reach a deal on its budget, plans to halve its aid next year, betting the shortfall will be made up by a G7 plan to loan Ukraine $50 billion.

Scholz said the G7 plan to use proceeds from frozen Russian assets to give the loans was “technically demanding, but politically clarified” and would give Ukraine a considerable increase in support.