U.N. Warns UK: Take Action to Curb Racist Hate Speech, Including by Politicians

The United Nations issued a warning to the UK on Friday saying the time has come for it to take action to curb racist hate speech, including by politicians.
The report, released at the globalist body’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, claimed the persistence of hate speech published in mainstream media, online, and spread by politicians and public figures, needs immediate redress in the UK.
No direct examples were given within the study to back the assertions. The UK was included in the work alongside Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, and Venezuela as needing attention forthwith.
No single UK politician has been singled out for a direct warning to curb their speech, but authorities were told to “formally and publicly reject and condemn hate speech and the dissemination of racist ideas”.
The U.N. said it was “particularly concerned” about racist acts and violence by “far-right and white supremacist” groups, seen during anti-mass migration riots across England and Northern Ireland.
The recommendations came from the globalist body’s four-year external review covering the UK’s record on tackling racial discrimination – a requirement for countries signed on to international conventions.
The U.N. Committee for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination urged the UK to address alleged racial profiling by police and alleged discrimination in criminal justice, housing, schools and healthcare.
It also said it was especially concerned by the claimed persistence and in some cases “sharp increase” of hate crimes and hate speech in the UK.
The committee highlighted what they said were recurring racist acts and violence against minorities, asylum seekers and refugees, including during riots in late July and early August.
The U.N. report follows a study in 2021 that decried a disproportionate focus on the political right that has taken away the necessary resources from confronting Islamist extremists in the UK’s battle against terrorism, as Breitbart News reported.
A report from the Henry Jackson Society claimed political correctness has resulted in a “fundamental mismatch” between the terror threat posed by Islamic extremism and the focus paid to it by Prevent and Channel — the government’s main anti-extremism programmes.
The nation’s security service itself admitted in 2019 that the number of cases involving far-right extremists was “absolutely dwarfed” by those involving Islamists.
The full U.N. report can be found here
