U.N. Warns UK: Take Action to Curb Racist Hate Speech, Including by Politicians

The United Nations issued a warning to the UK on Friday saying the time has come for it to take action to curb racist hate speech, including by politicians.

The report, released at the globalist body’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, claimed the persistence of hate speech published in mainstream media, online, and spread by politicians and public figures, needs immediate redress in the UK.

No direct examples were given within the study to back the assertions. The UK was included in the work alongside Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, and Venezuela as needing attention forthwith.

No single UK politician has been singled out for a direct warning to curb their speech, but authorities were told to “formally and publicly reject and condemn hate speech and the dissemination of racist ideas”.

The U.N. said it was “particularly concerned” about racist acts and violence by “far-right and white supremacist” groups, seen during anti-mass migration riots across England and Northern Ireland.