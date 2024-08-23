The last of seven bodies was recovered on Friday after a super yacht sunk off the coast of Sicily, and the person is believed to be an 18-year-old woman.

According to the Associated Press (AP), rescue crews believe the young woman is the daughter of British tech magnate Mike Lynch, who is identified as Hannah Lynch. She was the last person unaccounted for after her father died when the boat sank on Monday.

An image shows the young woman and her father:

The initial incident happened during a storm when the vessel, called The Bayesian, went down. The AP report continued:

The other five victims are Christopher Morvillo, one of Lynch’s U.S. lawyers, and his wife, Neda; Jonathan Bloomer, chairman of Morgan Stanley’s London-based investment banking subsidiary, and his wife, Judy; and Recaldo Thomas, the yacht’s chef. Termini Imerese Public Prosecutor’s Office investigators said it will hold a news conference on Saturday to unveil the first findings of its criminal investigation, which was opened immediately after the tragedy despite no formal suspects having been publicly identified.

Loved ones have been offering tributes with some describing the teenager as a “warm and beautiful soul,” the BBC reported on Friday.

A spokesperson for the family said they are devastated and in shock but loved ones are supporting them through their time of grief.

“Their thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy. They would like to sincerely thank the Italian coastguard, emergency services and all those who helped in the rescue,” the spokesperson continued.

Video footage shows divers searching for the missing seven individuals after the yacht sank 160 feet underwater, ABC News reported, noting that 22 people were onboard when the incident occurred:

The outlet noted that 15 people made it onto a life raft and a local ship’s captain rescued them. One of those survivors was a one-year-old whose mother saved the child from drowning.