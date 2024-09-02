Beluga Whale Accused of Spying for Russians Found Dead

Hvaldimir the beluga whale, who became something of a minor celebrity in Norway after being discovered wearing Russian camera equipment in 2019, has been found dead and natural causes are not said to be to blame.

A beluga whale was found dead in Risavika, near, Stavanger Norway at the weekend and has subsequently been identified as ‘Hvaldimir’ — a play on words for Russian President Vladimir Putin — who had been spotted frequently in the area for the past five years.

Hvaldimir had originally caught headlines worldwide after he was spotted in 2019 wearing camera equipment stamped with “Equipment of St Petersburg”. This led to allegations the whale may have been trained by the Russian military to spy on its enemies, although Russia never commented on these claims.

The whale is believed to be relatively young at 15 to 20 years, perhaps half its normal natural life-span, and a charity set up to protect and promote Hvaldimir — One Whale — has alleged the aquatic mammal may not have died of natural causes.

Russia Has Deployed Military Combat Dolphins to Crimea, Says UK Intelligence Digest https://t.co/KWSVS3rc8t — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 23, 2023

One Whale boss Regina Crosby Haug said, per Norwegian broadcaster NRK: “He was healthy and had no signs of illness. My guess is that he was hit by a boat and died of internal injuries. We have documented that Hvaldimir has swum with boats, and he has previously been hit by a boat”.

A necropsy — the animal equivalent of an autopsy — is likely to follow.

While a Russian spy whale may seem farfetched, the Russian state has used military sealife for decades. As reported in 2023 when a British intelligence digest posited the idea Russia was increasing its number of military dolphins to fight Ukraine in the Black Sea: