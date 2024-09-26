Danish Foreign Ministry Vandalised With Anti-Israel Slogans

AFP — The facade of Denmark’s foreign ministry in Copenhagen was sprayed with anti-Israeli slogans Thursday, police said.

Police told AFP in a statement that they had been made aware early Thursday that a foreign ministry building had been “vandalized with political graffiti”.

Messages such as “Boycott Israel” and “Israel kills children” was spray-painted on the wall in red.

Pictures from news agency Ritzau showed cleaners removing the paint and words. Police said they were securing video images and conducting technical investigations.

The Gaza war has caused protests across Europe. The conflict began with Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures that include hostages killed in captivity.

Israel’s retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 41,534 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures provided by the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

Fighting between Israel and Lebanese group Hezbollah has heightened fears that the war could spread across the region.