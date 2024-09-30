Int’l Labor Organization: Climate Crisis ‘Gravest Threat to Social Justice Today’

Poorer populations are “woefully unprepared” for the climate crisis, asserts a new report from the International Labor Organization (ILO).

According to Gilbert F. Houngbo, ILO Director-General, the climate change crisis “represents the single gravest threat to social justice today,” an astounding assertion given the number of real threats to social justice, such as multiple bloody wars, famines, widespread human trafficking, and dozens of authoritarian regimes that trample the rights of citizens — including that of Mr. Houngbo’s native country of Togo, where he was prime minister from 2008 to 2012.

In its most recent annual Democracy Index, the Economist Intelligence Unit noted that 40 percent of the world’s population lives under authoritarian rule, including the citizens of Togo, which earned a composite score of just 2.99 on the Index out of a possible 10, with a score of 2.94 in the important category of “civil liberties.”

The ILO report declares that in the 20 countries most vulnerable to the climate crisis (16 of which are in Africa), 91.3 percent of the population (364 million people) lack any form of social protection.

The report laments that while high-income countries spend on average 16.2 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on social protection, low-income countries, “including those most vulnerable to climate change,” spend only 0.8 percent.

The findings of the ILO report were enthusiastically trumpeted by the UK-based Lancet medical journal, which has made a name for itself with its ideologically driven, unscientific climate change alarmism.

Late last year, the once venerable Lancet declared that global warming is the biggest global health threat of the 21st century, an assertion that fails to stand up to even the most casual scrutiny.

The Lancet made the astonishing claim that climate change has been “confirmed” as the century’s number one health threat, a remarkable feat since the century is not even a quarter over.

According to the journal, climate change promises greater harm to health than heart disease, cancer, war, malaria, respiratory maladies, and biological warfare, despite the fact that no one has ever died of climate change.

Although the Lancet spoke of the “findings” of its 2023 report, what it really offered were predictions, forecasts, and prophecies, since the next 70+ decades are still in the future and cannot be examined as yet.

