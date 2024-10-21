Leading left-wing globalist German news magazine Der Spiegel has branded Elon Musk “Enemy of the State Number Two” after Donald Trump, alleging that the entrepreneur’s next project will be to usher in the “decomposition of liberal democracy”.

Elon Musk is a “techno-fascist”, a real-world James Bond villain potentially comparable on a historical scale to top Nazis such as chief propagandist Alfred Hugenberg or even Adolf Hitler, warned an alarmist profile of the Tesla boss in Der Spiegel over the weekend.

The lengthy article asserted that Musk is now a “declared opponent of the liberal democratic USA” for his support for Donald Trump, his opposition to the open borders agenda of the Biden-Harris administration, and his desire to roll back the regulatory state—priorities shared by roughly half the country’s population.

Nevertheless, the German magazine declared: “The troll-in-chief has mutated into a political agitator. You could say that Donald Trump is probably the greatest threat to the free world at the moment. His buddy Musk, [is at least] a state enemy number two.”

“Hugenberg, Hitler? Does that overestimate Musk’s historical role?” the news magazine questioned in a thinly veiled accusation.

Der Spiegel criticised Musk for acting like an “authoritarian guru” on his X platform, which the magazine claimed he uses to incite the public against illegal migrants, the establishment media, and the “woke zeitgeist”.

“He regularly spreads conspiracy myths that are likely to undermine confidence in democracy and its institutions,” the article declared.

The article also cited accusations from former colleagues and employees suggesting that the world’s richest man had become mentally deranged and a boorish misogynist.

Yet, the main fear cited by Der Spiegel appears to be Musk’s budding relationship with Donald Trump and the prospect of the Space X chief joining a Trump White House through which he could implement his “techno-fascist ideas”.

While the former president has suggested that Musk could head up a ‘department of government efficiency’ (insert DOGE meme here), the South African-born tycoon has shot down any idea of joining a potential Trump administration in any official capacity. However, he has said he would be willing to lend his expertise to reform Washington’s bloated federal government.

Additionally, the German magazine warned that Musk’s foray into Artificial Intelligence could allow him to use the emerging technology to unite his various businesses and create a “monstrous machine with the unimaginable mass of data that his various companies collect all over the world.”

From this, Der Spiegel argued that Musk would potentially be in a position to become a world emperor of sorts, “maybe his buddy Trump next to him. Possibly as president. Duo infernal.”

Commenting on the fantastical article during a town hall campaign event for Trump in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, Musk said per Fox News: “I’m like, enemy number 2 of what? Uh, democracy? I mean I’m pro-democracy. I’m literally trying to uphold the Constitution and ensure we have a free and fair election.”

Musk said that in light of the article and the previous assassination attempts against Donald Trump, he would be stepping up his personal security detail.

“With their relentless hit pieces, legacy mainstream media are actively encouraging the assassination of Donald Trump and now me,” Musk added on social media.