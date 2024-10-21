A serial far-left malcontent protested the arrival of the King of Australia to the nation’s Parliament on Monday, heckling King Charles with shouts about colonies and genocide.

A speech to the Australian Parliament was interrupted on Monday by indigenous activist Senator Lidia Thorpe, who heckled King Charles, the Australian head of state, in the Parliament’s great hall.

Thorpe, who is known for stunts of varying degrees of effectuality and particularly for her outright hostility towards Australia’s constitution and means of government turned her back on the national anthem, and then started shouting demands at King Charles III as he sat on the dais alongside Australia’s Prime Minister.

Wearing a traditional Australian Aboriginal cloak — Thorpe is half British and half Australian Aboriginal herself — shouted about what she alleges is a genocide, and about land rights. She called as she was escorted from the hall:

…You committed genocide against our people. Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us – our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people… You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want a treaty in this country. You are a genocidalist. This is not your land, this is not your land, you are not my king… fuck the colony.

While Thorpe campaigns strongly on race and oppression issues, claiming to have suffered a life of discrimination, her own father disputes this version of events, arguing she had a comfortable childhood before becoming politically radicalised in her teens. An article in The Australian reports these remarks as:

“She was really spoilt. She never went without anything growing up. She got everything she wanted and she knows that.” [Her father] said she became politicised at 16 or 17, and “turned racist” as she ran to become a politician… “She’s just a strong woman … that’s the way she’s always be.”

As reported in 2022, Thorpe was part of a group who protested a nationwide day of remembrance of the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the former Queen of Australia. The effectiveness of Thorpe’s protest was somewhat dented, however, when she and others got confused and rather than smearing the British Consulate in Melbourne in fake blood, attacked a Jeweler’s shop instead, apparently having mistaken a historic coat of arms of Portugal for those of the British Royal.

The Australian monarchy, which the country shares with the United Kingdom as well as several other nations including Canada, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea besides, is not the only target of Thorpe’s stunts in the past, however. As previously reported, she is also strongly against women’s rights campaigners when it comes to Transgender issues, and ended up getting tackled by police in 2023 when she attempted to disrupt a ‘Let Women Speak’ event.

King Charles, who normally resides in the United Kingdom, is touring Australia for nine days. The tour nearly did not happen, after the King’s cancer diagnosis earlier this year and subsequent treatment, which has been put on hold to facilitate the trip, although it did mean a visit to nearby New Zealand had to be removed from the itinerary.