French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were among the world leaders who congratulated President-Elect Donald Trump on his return to the White House.

In a post on X, Zelensky congratulated Trump “on his impressive election victory,” and wrote he appreciated “Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs.”

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory!” Zelensky wrote. “I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when he discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

Zelensky added that Ukraine looked “forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership.”

In a post on X, Macron also congratulated Trump and stated that he was “ready to work together as we did for four years.”

“Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump,” Macron wrote. “Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Trump in a post on Instagram, highlighting how Italy and the United States were “sisters” nations.

“On behalf of myself and the Italian Government, my most sincere congratulations to the President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump,” Meloni wrote in her post. “Italy and the United States are “sister” nations, bound by an unbreakable alliance, common values and a historic friendship. It’s a strategic link, which I’m sure will now strengthen even more.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also congratulated Trump after his victory in the presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris, describing it as “history’s greatest comeback.”

Trump, who previously served as the 45th President of the United States, will serve as the 47th president after he secured a path to a 270-vote threshold in the Electoral College.