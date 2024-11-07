Italy’s Giorgia Meloni Hitches Her Wagon to Trump, Musk

ROME — Italy’s conservative Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni lost no time in celebrating Donald Trump’s victory, reaching out to him as well as her “friend” Elon Musk.

On Wednesday evening, Meloni spoke with president-elect Donald Trump by phone to congratulate him on his electoral victory, she stated on social media.

The conversation was “an opportunity to confirm the solid alliance, the strategic partnership and the deep and historic friendship that have always tied Rome and Washington,” she said.

During the phone call we expressed “our willingness to work in close coordination on all major international affairs, with the common goal of promoting stability and security, also in the framework of relations with the European Union,” she added.

The two agreed to “stay in close contact,” Meloni noted, to continue strengthening their “already excellent bilateral relations, founded on shared values ​​and principles.”

Even prior to their phone call, Meloni had congratulated Trump on Tuesday’s victory, asserting that Italy and the U.S. are “sister nations”

Italy and the United States are “bound by an unshakable alliance, common values, and a historic friendship,” she said, which will now be strengthened even further.

“Nice work, Mr. President,” she added.

But Donald Trump was not the sole recipient of Meloni’s congratulations, which she also extended to billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, with whom she has had an ongoing rapport.

“In the past few hours I have spoken with my friend Elon Musk,” Meloni wrote on social media Thursday. “I am convinced that his commitment and vision will be an important resource for the United States and Italy, in a spirit of collaboration aimed at addressing future challenges.”

Musk has been an outspoken fan of Italy’s first female prime minister, declaring that she is “even more beautiful on the inside than she is on the outside,” on the occasion of presenting her with the Global Citizen Award on behalf of the Atlantic Council, a progressive American think tank, this past September.

Meloni “has done an incredible job as prime minister of Italy,” leading the country to “record economic growth and employment,” Musk said at the time.

Meloni “is also authentic, honest, and sincere, something that cannot always be said of politicians,” Musk declared at the New York meeting.

