A group of European nations have issued a strongly worded statement on ‘systemic attacks’ by the Russian Federation as part of their campaign of ‘hybrid warfare’ against supporters of Ukraine’s defence.

Fibre-optic cables connecting Finland, Germany, Lithuania, and Sweden were cut by a Chinese-flagged cargo ship dragging its anchor in the Baltic sea earlier this week, disrupting internet connectivity in northern Europe. While this and a catalogue of other rare incidents in recent months could generally individually occur as accidents, the intensity of such events in recent months amid a deepening backdrop of Russian-European tensions over the Ukraine war leaves NATO capitals making accusations of sabotage.

Yet as expressed by German defence minister Boris Pistorius, making absolutely concrete assertions can be difficult in an environment where little can be quickly proven. He said: “No one believes that the cables were accidentally damaged. I also don’t want to believe that the ships’ anchors caused the damage by accident… We have to assume, without certain information, that the damage is caused by sabotage”.

On Tuesday night, the Foreign Ministers of Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom made a joint declaration condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine as a whole. But the group more specifically also called out its ‘hybrid warfare’ moves against Europe, a catch-all term much in currency now to describe everything from traditional espionage and sabotage to psychological warfare, to unconventional weapons like directed mass migration.

The joint declaration stated “Russia is systematically attacking European security architecture” while saying Moscow’s hybrid escalation is “unprecedented in their variety and scale, creating significant security risks.” These remarks followed another joint declaration on Monday from Finland and Germany, two of the nations impacted by the alleged cable-cutting, who said they were “deeply concerned” and that an investigation was underway.

The two nations stated: “The fact that such an incident immediately raises suspicions of intentional damage speaks volumes about the volatility of our times… Our European security is not only under threat from Russia‘s war of aggression against Ukraine, but also from hybrid warfare by malicious actors.”

On Sunday morning, a fibre optic cable operated by Swedish telecom company Telia Lietuva was damaged, reducing the available bandwith for internet traffic between Lithuania and Germany by one-third. Andrius Šemeškevičius, Telia Lietuva’s chief technology officer, told Lithuanian broadcaster LRT: “The cable was cut on Sunday morning, at around 10:00. The systems immediately reported that we had lost the connection. Further investigation and clarification took place, and it turned out that it was damaged”.

The following morning, a separate cable in the Baltic, Cinia telecom’s C-Lion1 was reported cut. Cinia said data traffic could be routed by other cables across and around the Baltic, but this would vary between different internet service providers. Underlining how long it can take to repair such fragile infrastructure as underwater cables, Cinia said maintenance ship the Cable Vigilance won’t depart France until Thursday and the repair won’t be complete until the end of the month.

British maritime-focus news blog Navy Lookout states Chinese-flagged bulk ship MV Yi Peng 3, which has been accused of dragging her anchors while underway to cut the cables, has been intercepted by the Danish navy. Publicly available ship tracking data shows, at time of publication, the Yi Peng at anchor in the Kattegat strait off Jutland lying directly alongside a Royal Danish Navy patrol boat.

Western intelligence agencies have warned that while Russia’s intelligence agencies and non-state actors have focussed on cyber attacks in the past, as relations decay they have shifted to “physical attacks”, and have been grooming cells to launch them. British spy chief Anne Keast-Butler said in May said she was becoming concerned about “suspected physical surveillance and sabotage operations… co-ordinating physical attacks against the West”.

Recent alleged Russian sabotage has ranged from arson to attempted poisonings of NATO bases. As reported then: