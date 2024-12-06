The National Federation of Builders say they need to import migrants to build homes for the United Kingdom’s soaring population, which is now only rising because of migrant arrivals.

More people die than are born in the United Kingdom every year, yet the population is soaring at the fastest rate in recorded history thanks to mass migration. The number of people arriving every single day for many years has led to a massive increase in demand for places for people to live, a pressure expressed through the market mechanism of price.

The United Kingdom is now one of the most expensive places to buy or rent in the world, an area of serious angst and emerging political conflict as young people face the prospect of never being able to own their own homes on an average wage.

While border control would go some way to relieve this pressure by slowing the rate of demand growth, establishment political parties have shown a strong preference for increasing supply instead, concreting over ever larger swathes of the country and punishing local authorities that try to resist orders from central government to build.

Left-wing leader Sir Keir Starmer has promised to get Britain building with 1.5 million new homes by the end of this Parliament, but housebuilders themselves say there aren’t enough tradesmen in the country to build that quickly. Rejecting the possibility of training new craftsmen, they turn instead to the open doors of Britain’s borders.

Broadsheet The Daily Telegraph reports The National Federation of Builders (NFB) said as they asked for “hundreds of thousands” of temporary visas for employees:

We need workers in all areas, especially specialist ones such as steel workers in London for tall buildings. Having experienced workers is vital, and that can only currently come from immigration and people coming back into the sector. It’s not just direct construction either, as we also need experienced trainers in colleges and building control officers.”

The report cited a figure of 250,000 extra employees needed in the next five years to keep housebuilding on the course dictated by central government. The United Kingdom is presently experiencing rising unemployment, but migration is apparently to be approached as the first recourse, as importing foreign-trained workers cuts out the time and expense of domestic apprenticeships.

In 2018, a study showed 82 per cent of population growth this century was down to immigration and migration has absolutely surged since. The population has increased by more than four million since 2011 and net arrivals are now close to one million a year. More people now die than are born, meanwhile the United Kingdom experiences the greatest surge in permanent migrant arrivals of any developed nation, the number having doubled from 2019 to 2023.

The relationship between the powerful housebuilding lobby, its donations, and the politics of mass migration is fascinating if little studied. As reported in 2022 at a time where critics of unlimited building were set upon with attack-dog like ferocity: