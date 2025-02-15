One Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Central Dublin Stabbing

One man has died, and another was left seriously injured following a stabbing in the early hours of Saturday morning in Dublin, Ireland.

Public broadcaster RTE reports that the incident, which occurred on South Anne Street in the city centre of the Irish capital, was the result of a dispute between two groups of people.

Ireland’s Gardaí police said that one man was taken to St James’s Hospital; however, he was later pronounced dead. Another man is currently receiving care after being seriously injured.

So far, the identities of the victims have not been made public, and there have yet to be any suspects identified.

Following the latest stabbings, Sinn Féin MP Matt Carthy said there is a “serious problem” with public safety in central Dublin and said that there are not enough police patrolling the streets.

Carthy called on Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan to “bring forward a plan to make Dublin, our capital city, safe for all those who live, work, do business there as well as for visitors to the city.”

The stabbings on Saturday come less than a week after several people were injured in a mass stabbing spree in central Dublin.

A 29-year-old male migrant from Brazil was charged this week in connection to the incident and is set to appear before court on February 18th via video link.