Lame Duck PM Trudeau Declares ‘Canada Will Always Stand up for Ukraine’

Canada’s lame duck Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a very public defense of Ukraine on Wednesday, promising Ottawa’s loyal backing as the Trump administration seeks to negotiate an end to its war with Russia.

In video remarks posted to social media, The Hill reports Trudeau made clear “Canada and our allies” are united in support of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He spoke as U.S. President Donald Trump’s-initiated peace talks go ahead and Zelensky despairs from the sidelines, as Breitbart News reports.

Trump Calls Out Zelensky for Complaining About Not Being Invited to Peace Negotiations with Russia

“Canada and our allies are unequivocal on standing up against Vladimir Putin’s illegal, immoral, unjust violations of the international order,” Trudeau outlined.

“I’m looking forward to sitting down with my European partners in a couple of hours to talk about how we will continue to stand, unequivocally, in defense of Ukraine, but also in defense of the rules that keep us all safe,” he continued.

Trudeau fiercely defended the “rules-based order” he said has kept the world safe for the last near-century.

“Ukrainians have been fighting and dying not just to protect their sovereignty, their territorial integrity,” Trudeau said. “They’re also fighting to protect the rules-based order that keeps us all safe around the world and has for close to 80 years now.”

Trudeau posted the video, writing, “Canada will always stand up for Ukraine.”