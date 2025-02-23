An illegal immigrant from Turkey who was jailed for stabbing his wife to death has won the right to remain in the UK after a court found that he may face retribution from his wife’s family if returned to his homeland.

A tribunal judge has found that a convicted murderer who entered Britain illegally from Turkey should be allowed to stay in the UK after agreeing with his argument that he may face violence if returned to his country from the family of his wife, whom he killed in 2005, the Mail on Sunday reported.

Despite having his asylum request denied after entering the UK in 2001, the illegal migrant, who per a court order can only be named as “KD”, was not removed by the government.

Four years after breaking into the country, he stabbed his wife ten times after flying into a rage over her communicating with another man online and for wearing a “low-cut top”.

During a trial at the Old Bailey, KD was given a life sentence for murder, with a minimum of 12 years in prison. At the trial, relatives claimed that the Turkish alien frequently beat his wife before her murder after being “provoked” and “belittled” over his infertility. It was also claimed that she had planned to leave him prior to the killing because he could not get her pregnant.

Due to the heinous nature of his crimes, the Home Office sought to deport KD from the country. The government department tasked with controlling immigration argued that his “continued presence in the United Kingdom constitutes a danger to the community” and that he was “assessed by the Parole Board as posing a medium to high risk of serious harm to known adults.”

However, Judge Jonathan Perkins rejected the idea that the murderer posed such a risk, noting that he had not been convicted of any other crimes after being released from prison.

Furthermore, the judge agreed with KD’s legal team that it is plausible that his ex-wife’s family may seek revenge and, therefore, it would not be safe for him to be deported to Turkey. The illegal migrant’s attorneys claimed that two of his relatives had been killed in Turkey in similar “blood feud” revenge killings.

Judge Perkins previously faced controversy for decisions made against deportations, including in 2012 when he allowed an Afghan migrant to remain in the country despite having admitted to having killed people while fighting on behalf of the Taliban.

Later that year, the judge also ruled that an alleged asylum seeker from Sudan could stay in the UK after raping a 12-year-old girl in Britain, finding that sending him back to his homeland could pose a risk to his life.