A new four-lane highway requiring the decimation of tens of thousands of acres of protected Amazon rainforest is being built to carry globalist elites to the COP30 climate summit in the Brazilian city of Belém.

The BBC reports the aim is to ease vehicle traffic to the city, which will host more than 50,000 people – including world leaders – at the U.N. sponsored conference in November.

COP30 will also see the usual thousands of attendees flying in for the occasion.

Critics are quick to point out the sheer hypocrisy of this deforestation as it contradicts the claimed purpose of a climate summit. The BBC report notes:

Along the partially built road, lush rainforest towers on either side – a reminder of what was once there. Logs are piled high in the cleared land which stretches more than 13km (8 miles) through the rainforest into Belém. Diggers and machines carve through the forest floor, paving over wetland to surface the road which will cut through a protected area.

Adler Silveira, the state government’s infrastructure secretary, listed this highway as one of 30 projects happening in the city to “prepare” and “modernise” it, so “we can have a legacy for the population and, more importantly, serve people for COP30 in the best possible way”.

Speaking to the BBC, he said it was a “sustainable highway” and an “important mobility intervention.”

He boasted it would have wildlife crossings for animals to pass over, bike lanes and solar lighting.

New hotels are also being built and the port is being redeveloped so cruise ships can dock there to accommodate excess visitors.