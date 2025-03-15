U.S. Vice President JD Vance has warned that Europe risks “civilizational suicide” if it continues to undermine fundamental Western liberties and engage in mass migration policies.

In an interview published on Friday evening with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham, Vice President Vance doubled down on his critique of the globalist agenda that dominates much of Europe, warning that, ultimately, it may be the downfall of the “the cradle of Western civilization”.

“The entire idea of Christian civilisation that led to the founding of the United States of America was formed in Europe. The cultural bonds, the religious bonds – these things are going to last beyond political disagreements,” Vance said.

“But I think that Europe, and frankly, I would have said this about America a year ago, is at risk, I think, of engaging in civilizational suicide.”

Vance particularly highlighted the open borders agenda that has come to dominate much of Europe over the past decade and the increasingly authoritarian speech restrictions imposed by supposedly liberal governments in the EU and UK.

“They are unable or unwilling – too many countries – to control their borders… You see them starting to limit the free speech of their own citizens even as those citizens are protesting against things like the border invasion that got [US President] Donald Trump and a number of European leaders elected,” he said.

The vice president said that the problems facing Europe also have an impact on the United States, noting that illegal migrants who enter Europe without proper vetting can use it as a springboard to America.

Vance has also previously highlighted recently enacted censorship laws in Britain and the European Union that allow regulators to impose billions in fines against American social media companies.

“I want Europe to thrive. I want them to be an important ally. Part of that is going to be Europe respecting its own people, respecting its own sovereignty, and America can’t do that job for them,” Vance said.

“If you have a country like Germany, where you have another few million immigrants come in from countries that are totally culturally incompatible with Germany, then it doesn’t matter what I think about Europe. Germany will have killed itself, and I hope they don’t do that because I love Germany, and I want Germany to thrive.”

The vice president’s comments echo the message he delivered in February at the Munich Security Conference in Germany. While the globalist annual meeting typically focuses on war and national defence issues, Vance told Europeans gathered at the summit that the greatest threat facing the continent is those who destroy liberties from within rather than from external actors like Russia or China.