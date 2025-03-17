Voters in more than half of the constituencies in the UK would prefer Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as prime minister over Labour PM Sir Kier Starmer, a poll has found.

A survey conducted by JL Partners on behalf of the Adam Smith Institute has found that citizens in 335 constituencies would support Nigel Farage as the next prime minister of the UK, compared to 291 for incumbent Starmer.

In a further blow to the governing leftist party, the poll found that ten per cent of voters who backed Labour in last year’s general election are now considering voting for Farage’s Reform party, GB News reports.

Perhaps most concerningly for Labour, which faces a tough battle from Reform in the upcoming local elections in May, the survey found that Farage is leading Starmer in multiple key battleground constituencies.

Commenting on the findings, JL Partners co-founder Tum Lubbock said: “Keir Starmer is in a race for popularity with Nigel Farage, and at the moment, this data shows that Nigel Farage is the preferred choice for Prime Minister in more than half of constituencies vs the Prime Minister.

“That extends to 1 in 10 of those who actually voted Labour last year who now say that Nigel Farage would be a better PM than the man who actually holds that office – Keir Starmer.”

Additionally, in an apparent confirmation of Farage’s claim that Reform now represents the true opposition party, just six constituencies in the country favoured Tory leader Kemi Badenoch for prime minister.

The poll also found that over 50 per cent of British voters see the Labour Party as being “anti-fun” and opposed to personal liberties as it has embarked upon instituting many state restrictions on smoking and vaping.

Director of public affairs at the Adam Smith Institute, Maxwell Marlow said: “This should be a wake up call for Starmer and co. Rather than acting like the anti-fun police, they should be laser-focused on delivering what they’ve repeatedly said is their number one mission: growth.

“If they don’t change course they’ve got no excuse for failing to understand why their voters are turning to parties like Reform UK, who at the very least will let people enjoy the little pleasures in life.”

The poll serves as a boost for Farage and Reform, which has been distracted in recent weeks by infighting within the party. Reform MP Rupert Lowe was suspended amid accusations of threats made to party chairman Zia Yusuf. Lowe, on the other hand, has claimed he was sidelined from the party for taking a harder line on migration.

Mr Farage has suggested that Lowe was seeking to supplant him at the helm of the party, with speculation running rampant since December when X boss Elon Musk appeared to back Lowe over Farage.

Despite the infighting, Reform still remains locked with Labour in a battle for the top party in the country, with Reform often polling in first place. When pressed by The Times of London last week if he expects to become the next prime minister, Farage said, “there’s a good chance, yes.”