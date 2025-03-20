Khamenei Demands Protesters in U.S. and Europe Rise up to ‘Stop’ Israeli Military in Gaza

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wants protesters to rise up across the U.S. and Europe and challenge the renewed Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

The Times of Israel reports Khamenei made his call for action in a speech designed to rally anti-Israel activists everywhere, “to strongly oppose this treacherous, horrendous act.”

“Once again children are being killed, homes are being destroyed, and civilians are being displaced. The people must stop this tragedy,” Khamenei says in a Nowruz address, according to an English transcript posted on his website.

His call echoes a long standing Iranian opposition to everything the U.S. is involved in with threats made on an almost monthly basis against both Washington’s interests and Israel.

Khamenei adds that recent deadly U.S. strikes on the Tehran-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen are a “crime that must be stopped.”

The Iranian leader praises the country for sending aid to Lebanon, but makes only passing reference to Israeli actions that decapitated the Hezbollah terror group, an Iranian proxy.

“Various events took place in Tehran and later in Lebanon, resulting in the loss of valuable figures for both the Iranian nation and the Islamic [world],” he says. “These were indeed bitter tragedies.”