The National Education Union (NEU) has called upon schools to instruct students that Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party is “far-right and racist” in an apparent bid to stem the growing popularity of the party among young people.

At its annual conference next month, Britain’s largest teachers union will debate a motion calling for teachers in Britain to “educate and challenge” students who are interested in supposed “racist beliefs and far-Right activity” and to provide schools with so-called anti-racist resources.

The motion, reported by the Mail on Sunday, specifically singles out the Nigel Farage-led Reform UK as having run on an “anti-immigrant platform” and said that “far-right and racist organisations, including Reform,” scapegoat asylum seekers, Jews, Muslims, and Refugees.

The party, which advocates for a reduction in mass migration and an end to illegal migration, has rejected being called far-right and previously forced the BBC to issue an apology and a correction after the public broadcaster had labelled them as such.

In response to the NEU, Mr Farage said: “This is happening up and down the country. Reform is subject to endless propaganda at the hands of teachers. When we are in a position to do so, we will go to war against the teachers unions.”

Reform MP Lee Anderson added: “The NEU has revealed its true colours. By indoctrinating our youth, silencing free speech and spreading hateful rhetoric, they have abandoned their legal duty of political neutrality.”

The push to demonise Reform comes as the governing left-wing Labour Party has said that it intends to lower the voting age to 16. Given Reform’s surging popularity among the youth, this has raised concerns on the left.

A Mail on Sunday poll in February found that 30 per cent of 16 and 17-year-olds would vote for Reform if given the chance. This was even higher than Reform’s national polling, which has hovered at around 25 per cent in recent months.

In addition to the Reform party, the teachers union motion accused conservative Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government of being “racist”.

The leader of the NEU, Daniel Kebede, has openly admitted to being a socialist and previously acknowledged that he was radicalised by reading Karl Marx while at university in Cardiff.

The son of an Ethiopia refugee, Kebede has accused the country which gave his family asylum of being a “brutally racist state”, according to the Daily Mail.

The National Education Union has long been at the forefront in pushing woke theories onto students, such as calling on teachers to attend “activist training” sessions to make “white privilege and colonialism visible” in schools.

The NEU has even suggested that toddlers should be taught about the supposed evils of “white privilege” to develop “anti-racist views” within the minds of young children.